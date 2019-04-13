ARTSConnect Topeka announced Wednesday its 23 recipients for the 2019 TopArts Grant Program.

This is the fourth year of the program, with grants available in two categories — public arts and arts access. Additional funds were made available by FHLBank in order to fund additional projects this year.

The program is administered by ARTSConnect and has funded dozens of new and established programs, with nearly $130,000 over the life of the program.

“This funding has helped plant seeds that will bear fruit for generations to come,” said Sarah Fizell, executive director of ARTSConnect. “The arts are a lucrative investment in the future of Topeka and we are so grateful to have support for the arts at the city level. By focusing on programs which increase access to quality arts experiences, we build a stronger and safer place for all.”

Grants were awarded to projects focused on increasing access to arts education opportunities, cultural events and other efforts to expand the quality and availability of arts experiences. Public art grants were awarded to projects that beautify and enhance the community through the creation of public art.

The recipients are:

• ¡Más adelante! — 1st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Poetry Spotlight and Outreach

This project, organized by Huascar Medina, will expose Topeka to Hispanic and Latino poetry while inspiring the next generation of Hispanic and Latino voices living in Topeka to speak their truth. This will be done by creating a meeting place for outreach programs and organizations which serve the Hispanic and Latino population of Topeka.

• 2019 Aaron Douglas Art Fair

The Aaron Douglas Art Fair is a one-day event on Sept. 28 in the Aaron Douglas Art Park. The fair provides a venue where artists of all skill and talent are encouraged to express themselves in a culturally rich environment.

• TARC: Art From the Heart

TARC's Day Services program offers activities that teach life skills allowing for personal growth and independence. Many of the persons supported by TARC on a daily basis use the different creative mediums to express themselves. Art from the Heart is essential in the development of pride, self esteem, success and self-worth for the persons supported by TARC.

• Boys & Girls Clubs: Art program for at-risk youths

The goal of this project is to ensure at-risk youth have the opportunity to participate in art programs after school. Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka serve more than 500 youths at the Adams Club alone, with more than 85 percent of participants living at or below the poverty level.

• John Sebelius: Artistic Expressions

The main goal of this program is to provide veterans with a safe environment for non-verbal, arts-based forms of expression and healing and is currently being offered to veterans at the American Legion Post No. 421 in Topeka.

• TPAC: Backstage TPAC

Backstage TPAC provides a critical supplement of performing arts to our local schools, many of which continue to fight deep cuts to their activities. This educational program will provide opportunities to 6,000 Kansas students in 2019.

• Mural: Bee Mural at Zimmerman and Zimmerman near S.E. 9th and Quincy

A large bee-themed mural will be painted on the north-facing wall of the downtown law office building of Zimmerman and Zimmerman.

• TMTA: Brown v. Board of Education Mural bus wrap

Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority will wrap a bus with artwork from the Brown v. Board mural that was created last summer. Similar in nature to the “Remember Rosa” bus, the bus will offer opportunity for discussion, special activities on board and will continue to highlight the important role that both art and public transportation play in issues of social justice.

• On Stage Live: Classical and Contemporary Music Outreach for Children

Each year, On Stage Live puts together a diverse five-part concert series featuring world class talent. Our mission as an organization is to provide outstanding live, affordable, cultural entertainment and educational experiences to a diverse audience; promoting appreciation of the performing arts; and enhancing the quality of community life.

• Outdoor Sculpture: Clover Gear NOTO Beautification and Extension Project

The project will be an 8 to 12 feet tall abstract sculpture made primarily from scrap metal obtained from local businesses. The project will include landscaping around the sculpture, with flowers, climbing vines and lighting and will be located near the intersection of N.E. Gordon and N. Kansas Avenue.

• CX1DJS "Building in Music" Workshop

This workshop will help local performing artists understand more about copyright, distribution and other complex issues, enabling our local talent to be more successful in promoting their art.

• Valeo: Expressive Therapies for the Uninsured

The primary goal of this project is to increase access to art therapy and music therapy services for persons without health insurance or who are underinsured in ways that block access to care.

• Family Service and Guidance Center: Art Day Artists in Residence

The primary goal of this project is to offer Family Service and Guidance Center clients ages 8-18 living with mental health issues an opportunity to create an art project developed and facilitated by a professional artist from our community.

• Mural: Kansas Ballet's #IAmABalletStar Mural

The primary goal of this project is to create an engaging, interactive mural in a section of NOTO that has been identified as high-priority and high-impact, near Redbud Park. This project will seek to include women and minority-owned businesses in the creation of the mural and ensure that under-served youth have a role in its design and creation.

• Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey Topeka

Making dance accessible to under served, low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey aims to provide Topeka youths high quality arts education and youth development experiences by providing dance instruction, opportunities to explore the arts in multiple venues, and opportunities to perform in public.

• Public Art: NOTO Utility Box Project

Through the NOTO Utility Box Project, we aim to increase public art within the North Topeka community by using the already available utility boxes throughout the area. While each utility box will be a unique work of art by area artists, they will also all include the NOTO logo in the form of a banner stripe, thereby providing a common identity for the area.

• Poetry for Personal Power: Resilience Message Events

Health Care messaging: Poetry for Personal Power will host 20 resilience messaging events related to hip hop or spoken word poetry. Public engagement will be used to build enthusiasm around easy-to-share mental health concepts and will help host organizations continue use of the "Mental Health is Simple" message once public engagement programming is completed. This will promote recovery by preventing initial diagnoses, promoting recovery as a concept, sharing recovery stories, and explaining tools for self-support.

• Tyson Williams: Smoke Behind Closed Doors

This original play, written by Tyson Williams, is a community theatrical interpretation commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education case decision. Since this is a full-scale stage production, there will be training opportunities for every aspect of production of live theater. The play will be staged May 10-11 at Topeka High School.

• Mural: Sun Moon Mountains at S.E. 17th and Adams

This project will be a mural painted beneath a train underpass located at S.E. 17th and Adams. Currently, the area is tagged frequently by vandals and will offer a considerable upgrade for traffic accessing Washburn, downtown and other areas of the city from Interstate 70.

• Sunflower Music Festival

Sunflower Music Festival provides audiences of all ages and backgrounds in Topeka with the chance to hear diverse, high-quality chamber music and engage with professional and aspiring musicians outside of traditional concert settings.

• Topeka Symphony Youth Ensembles

The primary goal of the Topeka Symphony Youth Ensembles program is to provide educational and performance opportunities for young musicians and to encourage them to pursue their musical interests.

• YWCA: Survivor Art Group

The primary goal of this project is to use art and art education as a medium for self-exploration and healing for trauma survivors in Topeka. Through creating art, participants can begin to recognize their unique needs and strengths in a safe and comfortable setting.

• Last Minute Folk: Folk Music for Seniors

This program provides access to live music for senior residents of local nursing facilities by paying traveling folk musicians who are in town for Last Minute Folk concerts to perform in the facilities. Many of the seniors may not be able to travel because of health or lacking resources, so this program will allow them to enjoy live music.