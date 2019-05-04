Rachel Louise Taylor is a longtime Topeka country musician. While she was growing up, guests may have seen her at the Topeka farmers market on Saturdays, singing the national anthem at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, or even at one of her regular shows at The Classic Bean or The Wheel Barrel.

Now, as a junior in college, Taylor is hoping Saturday will be her largest performance singing original songs to date. Taylor will be playing the second annual downtown Country and Food Trucks Festival, along with Bryton Stoll, Lauren Jenkins and Brandon Lay.

Taylor has been writing songs since the fourth grade. She has come out with multiple EPs (extended play CDs), and in 2017 released her full-length album “Sunflower.”

“I worked on the songs for a little over a year, and the first song I wrote for the album I recorded a little over a year before the album was even put out,” Taylor said. “I titled it ‘Sunflower’ because it was my grandfather’s favorite flower and I wanted it to be a tribute to him, and kind of relating it to where I’m from in Kansas.”

After graduating, Taylor hopes to continue her career of songwriting, right here in Topeka. She said she took a few trips to Nashville, Tenn., but didn’t feel that same pull many other songwriters feel while there.

“I didn’t have that sign telling me this is where I need to be or need to move to, and something was just telling me I was needed at home,” she said.

The good thing about songwriting, Taylor added, was that it can be done from virtually anywhere, and she hopes to write with artists and publishing houses while staying as close to Topeka as possible.

Recently, Taylor said, she has been expanding her genres outside of country as a way to grow as a writer. She said she often looks at songs that play on the radio and tries to rewrite them in a way that applies to her life.

Taylor said she feels country music isn’t the most popular genre in Topeka, but events like Tulip Time and Wheatstock have continually provided her an avenue to share her music.

“I’m extremely grateful for these kinds of events,” she said, “and excited to see the growth at this year’s Country and Food Truck Festival.”

Taylor will perform at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, May 11, on stage at 9th and S. Kansas Avenue. Admission is free, and dogs on leashes are permitted.

For more information about Taylor, visit her website at rachellouisetaylor.com or listen to her on Spotify, iTunes, or most other music-streaming services. More information about the food truck festival is available at visittopeka.com/country.