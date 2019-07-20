Kansas Ballet Academy dancers have been working hard over the past few weeks to put on a performance of "The Wizard of Oz" along with their summer showcase.

The seventh annual summer celebration will take place at 6 p.m. July 27 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The showcase will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the production cost $12 for a child and $20 for an adult. Proceeds from the performance benefit the ballet's outreach program.

During the first act of the showcase, dances will include excerpts from "Don Quixote," as well as performances showcasing different dance genres.

The second act will feature "The Wizard of Oz" ballet, which was choreographed by Alexander Smirnov and Stephanie Heston, Kansas Ballet artistic directors.

Smirnov said this is the second time Kansas Ballet will perform "The Wizard of Oz," with the first performance occurring five years ago.

By the time the dancers take the stage, they will have practiced for the showcase for eight hours a day over three weeks.

Heston said "The Wizard of Oz" ballet will be about 40 minutes long and audience members will be able to follow along with what's going on.

"We have all the main characters, munchkins (and) Emerald City," Heston said. "It's a really good introductory ballet if you have seen the movie. Sometimes people feel like, 'I don't want to go to the ballet, I don't understand what's happening there, and then I feel silly because I don't get it,' but because you already know the story it's really easy."

Smirnov said the academy is excited to perform the ballet and to see kids be inspired.

"I think that's something in dance that you get out of it," Smirnov said. "Passing on the knowledge, the art form of ballet and the love for it to the next generation. That's our reward."

Heston added it is fun to see the dancers get recognition for something they have worked hard on during practice, something that most people don't get to witness.

"I think you don't necessarily understand just how much they are doing until you see it and then it is fun to see them come to light on stage, and they have that extra sparkle there," Heston said.