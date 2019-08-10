TOPEKA

1. Josh Turner at Topeka Performing Arts Center

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15

Where: Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th St.

Price: $39.50-$89

Country music singer Josh Turner is known for his hit songs "Your Man," "Would You Go With Me" and "Long Black Train." For more information: https://bit.ly/2yG9pVl.

TOPEKA

2. Rooftop Summer Concert Series: Brothers Blue

When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Cyrus Hotel, 920 S. Kansas Ave.

Price: Free

As part of the Cyrus Hotel's Rooftop Concert Series, Brothers Blue is a Blues Brothers tribute band. For more information: https://bit.ly/33hPKsN.

LAWRENCE

3. Sandbar Birthday Block Party

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and Saturday, Aug. 18

Where: The Sandbar, 17 E. 8th St.

Price: $5 cover charge for beer garden

The Sandbar is celebrating its 30th birthday in downtown Lawrence with a beer garden and two nights of live music from bands including Heavy Petty, Sellout! and Kim and the Quake. For more information: https://bit.ly/2GTITfo.

TOPEKA

4. Topeka Rodeo

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 17

Where: North Topeka Saddle Club, 7341 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Price: $10 in advance, $15 at the gate

The 8th annual North Topeka Saddle Club Topeka Rodeo showcases cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in nine events at the largest outdoor rodeo in Topeka. For more information: https://bit.ly/2Kvq3wl.

ELSEWHERE

5. Squirrel Jam

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Where: Marysville City Park, 10th and Oak Street, Marysville

Price: Free

This summer concert series that serves as Marysville end of summer event and brings together musicians to share their talents. For more information: https://bit.ly/2YwX3xT.

MANHATTAN

6. August Third Thursday

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15

Where: Downtown Manhattan

Price: Free

Explore downtown Manhattan during Third Thursday by visiting shops, art galleries and local eateries. For more information: https://bit.ly/2TbT2Ju.

TOPEKA

7. Laugh Lines

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $10

In its 25th year, Laugh Lines performs comedy sketches and improv guaranteed to make an audience laugh. For more information: https://bit.ly/31qKFwG.

TOPEKA

8. Movie Nite in NOTO: "The Big Lebowski"

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: NOTO Arts and Entertainment District, 800 and 900 block of N. Kansas Avenue

Price: Free

Enjoy a night out with family during Movie Nite in NOTO for a free movie screening of "The Big Lebowski." For more information: https://bit.ly/31m1qsP.

MANHATTAN

9. Canvas and Cork

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

Where: Straight Upp Creative Studio, 1223 Moro St.

Price: $30

Join Straight Upp Creative Studio for a paint and sip event where guests will paint a canvas. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite bottle of wine, beer or non-alcoholic drink. For more information: https://bit.ly/2yG7SP5.

TOPEKA

10. WTCT Radio Players

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $6

Enjoy performances of "Fibber McGee and Molly," "The Shadow," The Life of Riley" and the "Lone Ranger" as actors use sound effects to recreate these radio plays. For more information: https://bit.ly/31npDyT.