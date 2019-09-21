TOPEKA

1. Cider Days Festival

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Drive

Price: $5 online, $8 at the door

Cider Days is a two-day event that features shopping, live music and food, including apple cider slushes, zany cakes and apple cider mini doughnuts. For more information: https://bit.ly/2mawUCK.

LAWRENCE

2. KU Symphony Orchestra with Juan-Miguel Hernandez

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26

Where: Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive

Price: $14-$25

Juan Miguel-Hernandez performs on the viola as a soloist and chamber musician. He will perform the Martinu Rhapsody-Concerto H337 with the KU Symphony Orchestra. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lREZMJ.

TOPEKA

3. Tap That Topeka

When: 3:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: 800 and 900 blocks of S.W. Jackson Street

Price: $10.92-$70.95

Sample over 300 beers during the seventh annual Tap That Topeka brew festival. For more information: https://bit.ly/2klsJUj.

ELSEWHERE

4. "The Wizard of Oz"

When: Sept. 26-Oct. 6

Where: The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego

Price: $15-$20

The Columbian Theatre puts on "The Wizard of Oz" for the first time since 2012. For more information: https://bit.ly/2kO1QIP.

TOPEKA

5. "The Ladies Foursome" at Topeka Civic Theatre

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $20-$44.50

A group of women gather for a round of golf after the funeral of one of their friends. Over the course of 18 holes, the women discuss love, sex, children and more. For more information: https://bit.ly/2kLprtC.

MANHATTAN

6. 46th annual Pumpkin Patch and Arts Fair

When: 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Cico Park on Kimball Avenue

Price: Free

Browse through handmade and refurbished arts and crafts from local exhibitors. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/366507867495172/.

TOPEKA

7. Taste from the Top

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26

Where: Downtown Topeka

Price: $60 for an individual, $100 for a couple

Taste from the Top is a rooftop hop benefiting TARC. Guests will be able to go to three different downtown locations for food and drunks, including Crosby Place Parking Garage, Cyrus Hotel and Capitol Federal Saving Parking Garage. Food and drinks will be provided by Cyrus Hotel, Iron Rail Brewing, The Pennant and HHB BBQ. For more information: https://bit.ly/2lNCCud.

LAWRENCE

8. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder"

When: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Theatre Lawrence, 4660 Bauer Farm Drive

Price: $30

In 1907 London, Monty, a penniless clerk, learns he is ninth in line to inherit an earldom. The eight heirs ahead of him end up dying in strange and interesting ways. For more information: https://bit.ly/2kM5Byq.

ELSEWHERE



9. Maple Hill Fall Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: 3rd and Main Street, Maple Hill

Price: Free

The Maple Hill Fall Festival includes a fun run and walk, parade, vintage cars and antique tractors and food and craft vendors. For more information: https://bit.ly/2kO2CWf.

TOPEKA

10. TopCity Swing 2019

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: For a full list of locations visit topekaswingdance.com

Price: $10-$118

The first TopCity Swing is a full weekend of competition, swing dance instruction and a flash mob. For more information: https://bit.ly/2mbw3BN.