Q: Hi Ed: I plan to do a semi-remodel to our kitchen. I remember an article you wrote on how just installing an artistic-style faucet can become the main focal point for small kitchen remodels. Any unique faucet finish ideas as well?

— Todd, Kansas

A: Installing a high-end kitchen faucet with plenty of artistic style can become the focal point for smaller kitchen remodel jobs. Also, changing accent hardware like cabinet and draw pulls to match the new faucet style and finish can add even more design impact to the kitchen.

With that in mind, it is important to choose a unique faucet finish.

A trendy finish I like is called oil-rubbed bronze. Many new kitchen faucets with fancy options now offer oil-rubbed bronze finishes, so you shouldn't have to sacrifice any faucet performance. This deep, dark, rich color with hints of shiny bronze popping through is perfect for both classic and modern kitchens.

Bottom line: Installing an oil-rubbed bronze kitchen faucet can really rub you the right way.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate.