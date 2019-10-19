COMEDY

Master Class: Comedy: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave.

Chicago Comedy All Stars: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave.

DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering weekly lessons in two forms of swing dancing: Balboa and Charleston. They will be followed by 45 minutes of DJ'ed music for practice and social dancing. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Croco Country Dances: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Croco Hall, 6115 S.E. US-40 highway. Information: 478-4760.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Swinging Country, 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, Lounge; Karaoke, 7-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Lounge; Southbound, 7-10:30 p.m., Oct. 26, Main Hall. Open to the Public.

4closure Band: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, The Vinewood, 2842 S.W. 29th St. Cost: $10. Information: 249-3126, marketing@thehistoricvinewood.com.

Platinum Express: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, The Vinewood, 2842 S.W. 29th St. Cost: $10. Information: 249-3126, marketing@thehistoricvinewood.com.

MUSIC

The Devil Wears Prada: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $20-$50.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

The Trifinity Grand Awakening Tour: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets:$15-$25.

Grand O' Opry: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory, Ottawa. Special guests: Jim Winters, Cindy Boehler,and Alexa Kriss. Tickets $10, only available at the door. Information: Dale Reese, 214-0013 or email grandoopry@gmail.com.

ThunderKat Halloween: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $5.

THEATER

Bram Stroker's "Dracula": 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Oct. 20, through Thursday, Oct. 24.

"Lucy in the Sky": 3:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday; 3:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday; 1:30 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

"The Peanut Butter Falcon": 1:50 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Monday; 4 p.m. Tuesday; 6:45 p.m. Wednesday; 1:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Friends Book & Media Sale: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Fill a grocery sack (provided) to the top for just $10. Books, DVDs, CDs, audio books and records. Cash and credit card accepted. For more information visit tscpl.org/friends/book-sales.



Discovery Day: Fossils: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, KU Natural History Museum — Dyche Hall, 1345 Jayhawk Blvd., Lawrence. In honor of Earth Science Week, join us for this Discovery Day about fossils! Explore the diversity of life that existed 500 million years ago, learn about global change through time, and hear about paleontology field work from KU Biodiversity Institute scientists and students. We’ll have specimens on display, hands-on learning activities, and more to keep the whole family engaged. Information: biodiversity@ku.edu.

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct 24, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Historical re-enactment: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Shawnee County Historical Society's Cox Center, 1118 S.E. Madison. Gen. George S. Patton Jr. became legendary for his success in World War II, yet he was haunted by mistakes, most notably when he slapped two soldiers in Sicily for what he believed was cowardice and was nearly sent home in disgrace. CoreFirst Bank and Trust vice president Roger T. Aeschliman will provide a true-to-life re-enactment as Patton apologizing to the troops for those incidents. The public is invited, and admission will be free. This is the second of four programs offered as part of the historical society's "Shawnee County History Geeks" fall series. Warning: There will be profane language and intense imagery of war and death.



Lawrence Arts Center SYT: Title Reveal Party: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. 4th-12th grade SYT show titles will be revealed. We’ll have popcorn and soda! Come see the last showing of Willy Wonka and stick around for our Summer Youth Theatre Title Reveal Party for Summer 2020. Information: 843-2787, marlo@lawrenceartscenter.org.



Richard Shindell: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Information: https://tinyurl.com/y28n4dg3

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Harvest Home Celebration: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Silver Lake United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 204 Madore St., Silver Lake. Baked goods and craft bazaar. Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with soups, sandwiches and homemade pies. Dine-in and carryout available. Dinner served from 5-7 p.m.; dine in or carryout (carryout orders available starting at 4 p.m.). Dinner includes roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, side salad (variety of offerings), dinner roll, dessert and beverage. Adults $10, children 10 and under $4.



School’s Out Spooky Science: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Learn and play with spooky science. Pop amazing smoke-filled boo bubbles, experience the power of force with spider catapults, melt ice ghosts and create spooky slime. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.



Enterprising Women: Lawrence in the Suffrage Movement: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Cost: Free. Information: https://tinyurl.com/y3j59dc8.

David Sedaris: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Information: https://tinyurl.com/y2k2fhuf

School’s Out Spooky Science: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Learn and play with spooky science. Pop amazing smoke-filled boo bubbles, experience the power of force with spider catapults, melt ice ghosts and create spooky slime. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Haunted Lab: 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Kansas Health & Environmental Labs, 6810 S.E. Dwight St. Information: 296-1620, Keith.Miles@ks.gov. Featuring: Food Truck, Blood Drive, Children's Activities, Informational Booths & much much more!

Washburn University Homecoming 2019: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Washburn University, 1700 S.W. College Ave. After Hours Washburn A&B, Memorial Union (note the change in normal location) Free for everyone Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 Pancake Feed & Bloody Mary/Mimosa Bar 8 - 10 a.m. Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center $5/per person includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage and coffee. Cash bar. No pre-registration required. Homecoming Parade Watch Party 9:30 a.m., parade at 10 a.m. 1729 SW MacVicar Food, drink, and some seating provided. Free for all. Alumni Tailgate 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Union Lawn north of the stadium Free for members, $5 for non-members while supplies last No pre-registration required. Football game vs. Central Oklahoma 1 p.m. Yager Stadium Ticket must be purchased at the gate on the day of the game or online before the game. Information: 670-1641, contactus@wualumni.org.

Trunk or Treat: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 S.W. 29th St. The theme for this year's event is Glow Party. Children are encouraged to wear costumes or glowing items and bring a container for goodies. Hot dogs, chips, snow cones, glow bracelets, trunk or treat, and other fun activities. Free.

Silents in the Cathedral: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Watch the 1927 mystery classic silent film "The Cat and the Canary." This mystery focuses on a group of greedy relatives who gather for the reading of a will. At 7 p.m., film historian Denise Morrison will provide historical perspective of the film. Then musicians Marvin Faulwell and Bob Keckeisen will bring the film to life with a rousing musical score. The following shorts will be shown before the main feature: "The Red Spectre," "The Ouija Board" and "The Uneasy Three."

Ghosting Lawrence: A Theatrical Tour of Downtown Haunts: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Based on authenticated hauntings, Averill spins a tale of a town transported, burned, scarred, Phoenixed, uplifted and yet still haunted by ghosts from Quantrill’s Raid through the mid-1900s. A minimum number of 5 people per tour is required for the show to perform. Wear your walking shoes and be prepared to walk downtown Lawrence! Gather in the Main Lobby. Cost: $25. Information: 843-2787, marlo@lawrenceartscenter.org.

UMM's Fall Breakfast: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Grantville United Methodist Church, 3724 S. St., P.O. Box 164, Grantville. Grantville United Methodist Men are serving breakfast for a free will donation. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, juice, milk and coffee. Information: 246-3621, grantvillechurch@grantvilleumc.com.

School’s Out Spooky Science: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave.. Learn and play with spooky science. Pop amazing smoke-filled boo bubbles, experience the power of force with spider catapults, melt ice ghosts and create spooky slime. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Halloween Night: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Perry United Methodist Church Activity Center, 219 Oak St. Hot dogs, chili dogs, chips and drinks. A free book for every child to take home. Jack-o'-lantern carving contest sponsored by Billtown 4H. Those entering are asked to bring a carved pumpkin between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of adult, 18 and under, and 10 and under. Information: Paula, 597-5478 or cathouse40@hotmail.com.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Yesterday. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Hey Radio/Arson Class/Boy Soprano, 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Sedlec ossuary/Final Girl & the Monsters, 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. The Haunted House, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Heartstrings (60's, 70's, & 80's.). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Wood Valley Pickers (Bluegrass).271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE KICKSTART SALOON, 2521 N. Kansas Ave.: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Party. 230-7581.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Monday Oct. 21, Tuesday Oct. 22 and Wednesday Oct. 23; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday Oct 24; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday Oct. 25 and Saturday Oct. 26. 272-8623.

LOUIE’S LOUNGE & LAUNDROMAT, 1501 S.W. 21st: 408-5091.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Brew Ha-Ha, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Yoga. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

TAILGATORS SPORTS PUB & GRUB, 2025 S.W. Urish Road: Trivia, Wednesdays. 272-1432.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Max Fred, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night and Lip Sync Battle, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Brick Mortar, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Tickets: $8. Goddamn Gallows with Scott H Biram, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Tickts: $14. Rings of Saturn/Enterprise Earth/Angelmaker/Brand of Sacrifice, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets: $18. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: E100/People Watching/Red Planet, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Halloween Party, 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. http://www.replaylounge.com/.