Today’s Birthday (11/03/19). You’ve got the Midas touch this year. Disciplined networking and marketing pay off big. Communication breakthroughs this winter inspire travel or educational changes. Save for a summer cash-flow slowdown that comes while you’re having an incredible vacation. Enjoy your fruit with the ones you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Friends give you a boost. All may not go as expected, so call on someone with relevant expertise. Keep digging for a valuable clue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Career opportunities are worth pursuing. Find an interesting way to increase profits and efficiencies. Avoid impulsive outbursts or decisions and stick to solid foundations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Research and investigate. Don’t react blindly or without thinking. Observe, document and then consider what you’re finding. The truth gets revealed. Follow every lead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pay bills and manage financial obligations. Changes might necessitate budget revisions. Confirm intuition with data. Avoid frivolous or impulsive expenses. Keep to your plan.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Kindle up some romance. An attractive person is paying attention. With disagreements, avoid automatic reactions and remember your shared commitments. Have fun together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get physical and savor time outdoors. Avoid new tricks or shaky moves. Watch where you’re going. Imagine winning the game. Practice and enjoy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy time with people you love. Have fun with games, sports and hobbies. Romance is a distinct possibility. Avoid provoking jealousies or controversy. Relax and have fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family. Household matters need attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Slow to avoid accidents. Cook something delicious. Love is the magic ingredient.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re finding the missing puzzle pieces. Persistence and patience weave your story together. Listen to all considerations and reserve judgment. Observe and carefully construct.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your morale rises with your cash flow. Make deals and bargains. Get terms in writing. Not everything works as planned. Stay flexible and conserve resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to take charge. Spend more time listening than speaking. Avoid spontaneous outbursts. You can see what’s needed. Smile for the cameras.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Cool down to release pressure. Meditate and relax. Look for harmony and peace. Review the plan for impracticalities and come up with a backup.