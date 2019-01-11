John, Judith and Garrett Lorenzo, Winchester, Kansas, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter and mother, Ashley Danielle, to Dean Leonard Borcher, son of Stanley and Carolyn Borcher, Sterling, Nebraska.

Ashley is a graduate of Jefferson County North High School, Winchester and attended Garden City Community College, Garden City, Kansas. She is employed as a locomotive engineer at Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Dean graduated from Sterling High School, Sterling and Southeast Nebraska Community College, Milford, Nebraska. He is employed by Dean Seeds, Sterling and also farms.

The couple will be married on March 2, 2019.



