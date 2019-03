Josephine “Josie” Horinek Mazanec will celebrate her 99th birthday March 18, 2019 with a card shower hosted by her family. Her children are Caroline Hilmes, Toni Jo Lang and Ramona and Bruce Young; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to her at 2709 Walnut, Hays, KS 67601.