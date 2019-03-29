Bobby and Michaela Schattle announce the birth of their daughter, Mary Clare Schattle, born March 4, 2019 in Plano, Texas.

Bobby and Michaela Schattle announce the birth of their daughter, Mary Clare Schattle, born March 4, 2019 in Plano, Texas. She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dave and Michele Forge, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Paternal grandparents are Phil and Carla Schattle, Plano, Texas.

She has one sibling, Cecilia Ann Schattle, one year old.

Mary Clare was welcomed with love by her family and friends.