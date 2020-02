80-plus birthday

Norval Babcock will celebrate his 100th birthday on Feb. 19 and will have a family celebration at the Barn in Burrton on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Norval served in the Air Force as a mechanic during World War II. He is a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Norval worked at Nash Finch Co. and was an avid gardener.

Cards may be sent to him at 805 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501.