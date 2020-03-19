Today’s Birthday (03/19/20). Weave your strengths together with friends this year. Grow stronger with practice, coordination and communication. Teamwork triumphs before love challenges arise. Sidestep professional obstacles next summer before romance sweeps you off your feet. Support family through winter domestic changes before your career spotlight shines. Collaborate.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Celebrate with your wonderful team. You’re coming into your own, with the Sun in your sign this month. Achieve personal objectives confidently.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Pursue professional opportunities. Finish old projects this month, with the Sun in Aries. Completion frees you up for what’s next. Meditation inspires you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Travel, study and explore. It’s an excellent month for community action. Team projects go well. Begin a four-week social phase, with the Sun in Aries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities tempt your team. Apply yourself. Gain respect and authority, with the Sun in Aries. Advance your career. Reach a new professional level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get farther. Begin a month-long travel and expansion phase. Higher education satisfies, with the Sun in Aries. Get obsessed with a fascinating investigation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. Work with a partner, with the Sun in Aries. This month-long phase favors financial planning and action. Invest for long-term growth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love motivates and inspires you. Partnerships grow stronger, with the Sun in Aries. Let another take the lead. Negotiate plans. Collaboration magnifies your energy exponentially.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Demand for your energy increases, with the Sun in Aries. Nurture your physical wellness. Take one step at a time. Exercise clears your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Express what’s in your heart. You’re especially lucky in love and games this month, with the Sun in Aries. Play and have fun. Elevate your romance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. Enjoy domesticity, with the Sun in Aries. Give home and family more attention over the next month. Share delicious moments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Go for a personal dream. Studies and research blossom, with the Sun in Aries. Investigate a subject of passion at a deeper level. Travel and explore.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Strategize and recharge. This month with, the Sun in Aries, profits arise naturally. Keep track. Divert cash flow into savings. Take advantage of bright conditions.