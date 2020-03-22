Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators, met March 5 at the Hutchinson Community College Fire Science Building. Seven members were in attendance.

The program was presented by retired Fire Chief Jeff Deal, an instructor for the HCC Fire Science Training Program. Deal, a 25-year veteran of the fire science industry and instructor at HCC since July 2019, discussed the highly respected HCC program that partners with the Hutchinson Fire Department to train new firefighters.

At HCC, students can earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Fire Science that includes courses that meet National Fire Protection Agency standards and hands-on training utilizing up-to-date equipment. Deal emphasized that firefighting is so much more than “putting wet stuff on the red stuff.” Students learn the science behind what firefighters do, including knowing what to put on a fire, the reaction it will cause, and how to apply it safely.

Recruits also learn how to rescue people in different circumstances safely. The program focuses on learning the science, hands-on practice, and fitness training to prepare for the challenges of the job. The HCC Fire Science Program also offers a variety of training options for current fire service professionals who are seeking advanced training or advancement in their careers. Many classes are available online.

Deal’s enthusiastic presentation gave DKG members a greater appreciation for those who serve our community in the often-dangerous jobs as firefighters and first-responders.

After the program, DKG members held a business meeting and shared refreshments. The Nominations Committee will present a new slate of officers at the April meeting. Plans were made to attend and help host the DKG State Convention in Wichita, April 17-19. At the convention, Nu Chapter will receive the Rose of Honor award. This award recognizes chapters that promote DKG by publishing local newsletters and submitting articles to the Kansas Phi State Sunflower magazine.

The next meeting is at the Hutchinson Public Library, April 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Samantha Neill, English/language arts teacher at Buhler High School and 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year, will be guest speaker. Like all organizations, DKG may change plans given the current health crisis.