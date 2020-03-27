Whether we want to or not we are all spending a lot more time at home. Although gym schedules have been temporarily interrupted, our fitness schedule can still be a priority.



There are many exercises that can be modified and performed at home and some of the easiest are abdominal exercises.



Our move today is a slow bicycle crunch. This move will be working your whole core, and get your heart pumping all the same. All you need is a flat surface, and a yoga mat or towel.



Begin this core movement by lying flat on the floor. Rolling your shoulders back and down, place your fingertips gently behind your ears, press your back into the mat and engage the midsection.



Proceed to lift the legs up, and be fit in the knees. Give yourself a 90-degree bend and you are ready to start pedaling.



Slightly lift your upper body, to give the midsection “engagement,” then start to extend one leg straight out.



The idea is to “pedal slowly.” As soon as you extend one leg, continue the movement into your other leg as you retract the leading leg.



Keep this pace for at least 10 presses on each side. Take a small break by releasing the hold, then move on to the next set.



If you find this is too difficult on your back, release the upper body and continue with the leg movement.



If you need more intensity lift the upper body higher, and increase your repetitions.



This is a great exercise to add into any core program, or simply on its own in the living room.

Either way, fitness can still be a priority, no matter the circumstances.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.