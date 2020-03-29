Dan and Tana Geist, of Glen Elder, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house for friends and family hosted by their daughter and son and their families. The reception will be announced at a later date.

Dan and the former Tana Knarr were married March 15, 1970, at University United Methodist Church in Salina.

They have two children, Nikole Armbrust, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Todd Geist, of Ellis; four grandchildren; and a grandchild-in-law.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to Dan and Tana at 321 N. Nash St., Glen Elder, KS 67446.