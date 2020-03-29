Tom and Susie Omli, of Brookville, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sydney Omli, to Nick Shiew, son of Mike and Jennifer Shiew, of Jetmore.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Ell-Saline High School. She will graduate from Fort Hays State University in December with a degree in elementary education.

The prospective groom graduated from Hodgeman County High School. He will graduate from Fort Hays State University in May and will start medical school in July.

The wedding ceremony will be Saturday, July 11, at First Covenant Church of Salina.