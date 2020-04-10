Today’s Birthday (04/10/20). Ride a career rocket this year. Coordination and teamwork provide essential support. Shifting summer travel and study plans inspire a delightful domestic phase before a professional challenge takes focus. Winter changes in the news inspire an amazing long-distance connection. Your work is in rising demand.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. You’re exceptionally clever with words over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Creative ideas abound. Take notes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets. Finish old business. Modify long-term plans over three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Review what worked and didn’t. Include intuition and unspoken clues.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate with an energetic team over the next phase, with Mercury in Aries. Friends are a source of inspiration, and group activities produce results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Watch carefully for professional opportunity, with Mercury in Aries. Prepare to jump when the moment is right. There may be a test.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have fun. Travel beckons, with Mercury in Aries. Make long-distance connections over the next few weeks. Study and research are favored. Document your views.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to domestic changes. Pay bills and figure out how much you can spend. It’s easier to organize shared finances, with Mercury in Aries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication flowers between partners, with Mercury in Aries. Compromise and negotiate. Coordinate and collaborate. Delegate more. Remind someone what you appreciate about them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a lucrative opportunity. What you’re learning energizes your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aries. Raise performance levels through diligent practice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put your love into words. Express your affection and deepest feelings. Romantic communication flowers over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make long-term plans. Take on a home renovation project over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Set family goals. Clean house.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Learn voraciously, with Mercury in Aries. You’re especially creative and words flow with ease. Write, record and report. Share and connect with a wider community.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Communication benefits your career. Develop lucrative opportunities, with Mercury in Aries for three weeks. Make profitable connections and grow the scale of your endeavor.