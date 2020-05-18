Today’s Birthday (05/18/20). Explore and expand your capacities this year. Apply steady focus and coordination for career blossoming. Summer roadblocks with shared accounts inspire deeper community connection. Expect travel changes. Discover entirely different financial possibilities, contributing to the replenishment of shared resources this winter. Adapt, learn and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Romance blossoms through communication. Upgrade your branding and revamp your cards. Try a new style. Express yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can solve a puzzle. Settle into a quiet spot without distractions. Consider the road ahead and make plans. Envision the perfect scenario. Prepare.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts grow with organization and communication. Coordinate actions for efficiency. Follow the plan. Provide motivation. Teamwork pays off. Share acknowledgment. Strengthen foundations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Accept new responsibilities. Discipline with planning and preparation pay nice dividends. You can get what you need. Be careful and thorough to advance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’d rather play than work. Find escapes and explorations. You’re learning valuable new tricks. Study and research the background story. Make plans for future adventures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study ways to increase shared resources. Fundraising efforts require planning and coordination. Review budgets and negotiate favorable terms. Manage legal, insurance and financial affairs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for a common prize. Disciplined efforts can win. Coordinate plans, resources and roles. Determine who will do what. It could get romantic.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work. Prioritize health and fitness. Physical action earns satisfying results. Practice for strength and endurance. Nurture yourself with good food, fun and rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to express your heart. Send love letters and home-baked treats. Connect and share a common passion. Spend time with people you adore.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in like a magnet. Reorganize your spaces to suit current needs. Adapt your environment with your family. Gardening, cooking and pets delight.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Edit and refine your proposal. Present a persuasive case. Lay meticulous plans and revise to suit. You’re making a great impression on someone important.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Everything seems possible. Take focused action and get farther than expected. Grab an opportunity and ride it to a new level. Get team support when necessary.