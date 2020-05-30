Today’s Birthday (05/30/20). Profit through shared endeavors this year. You can learn anything with patience and practice. Summer partnership twists lead to a prosperous phase. Revise shared budgets and financial priorities. Let go of old personal baggage next winter, for renewed partnership and romance. Support each other.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow down, don’t push. Make repairs. Handle mechanical breakdowns. Force can overpower where finesse gets through. Focus on practical priorities rather than impulsive moves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize fun, romance and happiness. Keep things simple. Avoid delays or misunderstandings. Practice hobbies, games or arts. Have a backyard barbecue. Relax with a good book.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Handle household repairs and upgrades. You can see what’s not working. Reinforce support structures. Find what you need nearby. Fantasies prove flimsy. Discover new solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid risky business. Communication, mechanical breakdowns or transportation delays are predictable. Don’t gamble with the rent. Keep your patience and humor. Write your story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A conflict between love and money could arise. Avoid financial conversations for better conditions. Keep your head down and focus on generating positive cash flow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a personal matter. Avoid unnecessary hassle or controversy. Expectations could fall flat. Things may not go as planned. Let go of unrealistic assumptions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lay low. Avoid controversy, risk or arguments. Distractions abound. Keep your actions practical or face trouble. Nature restores and recharges you. Find peaceful tranquility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social connections reveal opportunities. Investigate possibilities and potential. Upgrade your branding and image online. Avoid wasted efforts. Coordinate with your team. Friends open doors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make a long-distance connection and learn from another point of view. Explore and investigate. With a roadblock, wait for developments. You can find what you need nearby.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Proceed with professional caution. Research purchases before committing. Find ways to reduce risk and protect your investments. Review options and evaluate for best value.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Monitor family reserves. Tempers could be short. Take another approach. Count blessings and find ways to cut costs. Heed expert advice. Collaborate patiently.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Two heads are better than one, despite miscommunications or breakdowns. Maintain special patience with your partner. Passions could seem intense. Treat each other with kindness.