Today’s Birthday (06/01/20). Adapt to grow family fortunes this year. Review structures to find new explorations. The resolution of partnership challenges leads to financial breakthroughs. Changes benefit shared accounts this summer, before winter personal growth leads to renewed love, partnership and romance. Share and pull together for love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Pull together despite challenges. Connect with a respected elder or mentor. Ignore rumors and gossip. Stay flexible with miscommunication, delays or errors. Nurture each other.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re a powerful force. Your spiritual advisor helps you stay on the right path. Let go of an old trepidation. Physical action gets results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy time with loved ones. Discipline and experience pay. Teach your special tricks. Learn a few, too. Forgive miscommunications. Talk about what you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Pursue domestic priorities. A careful investment may be necessary. Make repairs and upgrades. Stay patient, especially with young people. Roll around obstacles. Nurture family.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen, learn, and stick up for yourself. Don’t go along with a plan if you don’t agree. Minimize risks. Teach from experience, patiently and respectfully.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Recognize the value of the past. Keep track of your earnings. Rely on a loved one and your own common sense. Monitor the budget.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence to others. Practical guidance supports your crew. Gain strength from the past. You’re gaining respect. Provide leadership.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Quiet time soothes and comforts. Meditate in dappled shadows. Let emotions flow. Imagine how you would love things to go. Pamper yourself with rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Plan for a social connection. Prepare for an upcoming celebration and get creative. Obstacles block the flow of communication and action. Consider and imagine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep up the good work. You’re taking care of business, despite challenges and obstacles. You can find the funding you need. Repay a favor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Study and explore options. Learn and adapt to new realities. Research projects can bear valuable fruit. Investigate and discover new tools, techniques and stories.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on generating positive cash flow into shared accounts. Avoid risky propositions. Collaborate to prepare what’s necessary. Expect delays or mistakes. Maintain patience.