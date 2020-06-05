Today’s Birthday (06/05/20). Cash flows naturally into shared accounts this year. Educational discipline pays off. Make a partnership shift that gives rise to blossoming profits. Switching family financial directions this summer inspires thoughtful planning that lays the stage for a brilliant romantic collaboration. Align energies for shared benefit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. This Sagittarius Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse illuminates an educational shift in direction. Experiment with concepts. Learn from a master. Grab an opportunity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Work out the next six-month phase together. The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances. Adapt to budgetary changes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Cooperate to resolve a test or challenge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a six-month physical health and fitness phase after overcoming a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Sagittarius Eclipse.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Sagittarius Eclipse. Begin a new six-month home and family phase.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter with communication and intellectual discovery, with this Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research over six months. Express your view.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable new opportunities after this Eclipse. Surpass a challenge to generate positive cash flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities and plans over a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future. This Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates transitions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates social changes. Begin a new six-month community phase. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Collaborate for common cause with teamwork.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to professional changes. A new professional phase dawns. This Full Moon Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Discover opportunities.