Today’s Birthday (06/29/20). Access benefits and resources through collaboration this year. Shared finances grow with steady coordination and contribution. Discover new tricks this summer that inspires changes with a partner. Retreating into privacy and introspection this winter recharges your physical performance levels. Together, you’re a powerful force.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review resources and budget carefully to navigate unexpected blockages or shortages. Focus on basic priorities. Revise shared financial plans to adapt to changing circumstances.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and coordinate actions to adjust to an unexpected breakdown. Something you try doesn’t work. Don’t make assumptions. Stay patient with a resister.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your routines get tested. The workload could seem intense. Slow to avoid accidents. Prioritize exercise, rest and healthy practices. Build strength and endurance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A challenge faces your romance or passion project. Misunderstandings and mistakes delay. Keep following the plan. Patiently persist. Express emotions, gratitude and love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best with family. Keep following the plan. Transitions and changes require adaptation. Treat yourself and others with patience and compassion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers and breakdowns could interrupt your plans. Postpone what you can. Adapt and adjust expectations. Don’t rush into anything. Assess and review.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Compute expenses and revise budgets for current conditions. Build strong foundations. Hold yourself to high standards. Deliver your powerful pitch.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Personal doubts can distract and fool you. To know who you are, ask the people you love. Ignore negative inner monologues. Get into dialogue.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on cleanup. Avoid controversy or provoking sensitivities. Postpone travel. Organize papers, closets and cabinets. Process recent changes and transitions. Private peacefulness recharges you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with allies. Share resources as you adapt to communal changes. Guard against impetuous decisions. Don’t make expensive promises. Keep advancing a shared cause.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge delays progress. Misunderstandings and mistakes abound. Proceed with caution. Untangle a knot carefully. Adapt your work to new conditions and markets.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Obstacles and barriers block the road. Postpone travel to avoid delays and breakdowns. Have patience with technical issues. Assess conditions and adapt plans.