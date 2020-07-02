Today’s Birthday (07/02/20). Raise your partnership to new levels this year. Social changes redirect your plans. Dream about future journeys. You’re in the spotlight this summer, before resolving a challenge with your partner. Pull into your shell this winter, to energize your health and work. Coordinate for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Saturn retrograde settles back into his Capricorn home sign today, until Dec. 17. Professional ambitions and career accomplishments flourish with discipline. Make long-term plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan ways to expand your territory with Saturn in dutiful Capricorn until Dec. 17. Exploration, education and research earns respect and recognition with disciplined action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Coordinated collaboration produces shared financial growth with Saturn retrograde backing into Capricorn. Persistence and diligence produce lucrative gains. Work together for steady savings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — With diligent focus, you and your partner grow in capacities, respect and influence with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn. Strengthen bonds by showing up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Saturn backs into Capricorn for five months, favoring disciplined attention to your health and work. Regular, steady exercise routines build strength, coordination and skills.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Steady efforts raise the level of your game, with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn until Dec. 17. Grow a romantic relationship with dutiful attention, respect and love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The next five months, with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, favor disciplined coordination with home improvement. Renovate or relocate? Lay solid foundations for beautiful results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Create a masterpiece, with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn until Dec. 17. Persistent action focused on communications, marketing and networking builds profits, recognition and influence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to realize lucrative ventures over five months, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde. Success and profits come through fulfilling responsibilities, duties and obligations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Realize personal goals, ambitions and dreams with disciplined efforts over five months, with Saturn retrograde in your sign. Fulfill aspirations with persistent practice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Seemingly impossible dreams come true with planning and dedication now that Saturn is in Capricorn for five months. Listen for your purpose calling.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Team efforts thrive over the next five months, with Saturn back in Capricorn. Disciplined coordination pays. Practice consistently. A major prize rewards dedication and focus.