Today’s Birthday (07/11/20). Romantic partnership colors this year. Coordinate steady actions for amazing results. Expect social change. Adapt studies to new circumstances. Earn a personal prize this summer before changes affect your partnership. Winter meditations inspire and animate your physical efforts and health. Collaboration is your secret power.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Focus on what you love. Treat yourself with loving kindness. A long shot can pay off. Add some glamour to your presentation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen and learn. Keep your peace or risk misunderstandings. Meditate, consider and dream. Make plans and arrangements. Sort and organize. Review and revise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join a community cause to protect something you love. You see the urgency. Dissect an issue to look for solutions. Get expert feedback. Listen closely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional initiative seems energized. Quick action can get outsize results. Help others see the big picture. Your stature and influence are on the rise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons without traveling. Make future plans for an educational exploration. New developments could change things. Make an interesting long-distance connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial tasks. Budget and strategize to grow family fortunes. Abandon a preconception, especially with your partner. Coordinate to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Be receptive to your partner’s view, even (or especially) when you don’t see eye to eye. Take action for love and it pays long-term benefits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Keep practicing to improve. Quick action can nab an opportunity. Focus carefully. Balance activity with rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Take initiative to advance a romance despite challenges. Express what’s in your heart and it all works out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Make a domestic improvement to ease a system that has been stuck. Emotions could run high. Listen more than you speak. Collaborate on solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise, rather than issuing or publishing statements. Anticipate disagreement and avoid risky propositions. Ignore criticism for now. Polish the presentation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep taking care of business. Your ideas are attracting attention. Postpone a financial discussion. Don’t listen to gossip or rumors. Concentrate the job at hand.