Today’s Birthday (07/15/20). Partnership pays rich reward this year. Deepen your connection with consistent coordination. Adapt studies and travels to changes. Summer spotlights shine your way, illuminating new roads with a partner. Savor tranquility and privacy this winter, and recharge your health, work and heart. Collaboration and romance flowers.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep generating income. Unanticipated variables could complicate things. Find a short-term solution that can buy time for a more permanent solution. Experience pays.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Intellect and intuition agree. You’ve got this. Emotionally, you’re ready to make things happen. First attempts may not finish the job. Persistently follow through.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the perfect results. Finish up what you’ve begun. Build strong foundations by organizing and planning. Edit your persuasive argument carefully. Make your best case.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your social status is on the rise. Community changes may require adaptation. Align logical plans with the emotional undercurrent. Work it out together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining professional points with someone you admire. Extend your area of influence. This could be a lucky break. Accept support when offered.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reach out for a long-distance connection. Support a community cause with a persuasive case. Stay objective as you research potential solutions. Rise together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Carefully review family budgets and operating systems. Navigate disruption and change. Consult an expert when needed. Avoid controversy. Discover new ways to save.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your partner gets you some maneuvering room. Study potential options together. Learn and teach simultaneously. Provide a stabilizing influence. Collaborate for shared gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing. Completion leads to advancement. Focus on your physical performance. You’re gaining the necessary skills. Anticipate pitfalls. Exercise clears your mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take your mind off long-term matters to focus on fun in the here and now. Enjoy the excellent company. Cook up something delicious together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Reorganize and make domestic changes to support a new vision for family comfort and support. Pitch in and collaborate. Clean, sort and declutter spaces.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in communication, despite transmission or tech challenges. Follow through with what you said. Stay on task. Fun distractions abound. Romantic gestures deserve an immediate response.