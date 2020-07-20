Today’s Birthday (07/20/20). Grow through partnership this year. Coordinate and collaborate for supercharged results. Adapt to travel and study changes. Summer’s personal insights lead to the transformation of a romantic relationship. Rest, recharge and strategize this winter for restored physical health and energy. Share your appreciation and support.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A domestic phase arises with this Cancer New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Savor domesticity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Cancer New Moon. Make powerful connections. Talk about an inspiring dream. Invite participation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Use creativity with sales and marketing promotions under this Cancer New Moon. Target opportunities. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal phase shines under this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels. You’re a star.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this Cancer New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Make long-term plans. Feed your spirit with nature, rituals and peaceful reflection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon in Cancer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities sparkle over the next two-week phase, influenced by this Cancer New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Study with a master. An education, travel and exploration phase sprouts under this Cancer New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives. Make long-distance connections.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this Cancer New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through change or transformation. Partnership blossoms under this Cancer New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon in Cancer sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon in Cancer initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.