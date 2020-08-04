Today’s Birthday (08/04/20). Your work, health and fitness strengthen with focus this year. Discipline with physical routines pays off. Your industry and profession are changing. New possibilities and plans this summer inspire a healthy shift in direction. Winter social challenges inspire deeper love and family connection. Practice and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen communications at home. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic collaborations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communications channels are wide open. For three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn and express. Write, broadcast and share your story.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios and irresistible marketing campaigns.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Whistle your own tune. You’re especially clever and confident over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Articulate and develop creative personal projects.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean messes. Complete or abandon old projects over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Write down dreams. Keep a diary. Envision and articulate plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication generates teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Social participation opens new possibilities with friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors. A rise in status is possible through communication, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Travel beckons, but take care. Long-distance communication opens new doors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Collaborate to grow financial strength for a common venture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Learn from experts. Generate new possibilities together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative with your work, health and fitness. Research and learn new tricks. Genius sparks in conversation.