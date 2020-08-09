Today’s Birthday (08/09/20). Prioritize health and vitality this year. Discipline with healthy practices pays off. Wrangle professional solutions and adaptations. Craft inspiring future visions over a peaceful summer, energizing your work and performance. Social restrictions this winter lead to a sweet phase with loved ones. Grow and thrive.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative ideas abound. Obstacles may block the way. Reinforce structural elements, and wait for better conditions. Let things unfold naturally. Develop a passion project.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover something new about yourself. Pursue a personal creative dream. Watch for opportunities and jump when the moment is right. Dress for success.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful sanctuary and avoid chaos or over-stimulation. Consider your situation from a higher perspective. Issue prayers, blessings and wishes. Meditate on love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect to adapt to team changes. Share resources and support. Go for distance, not speed. Patience may be required. Practice empathy and compassion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a deadline, test or challenge. Take charge for the results you want. Flex your artistic muscles. An unusual and fascinating option appears.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Classes and seminars provide an educational outlet. Explore a subject that calls to your heart. Check out an interesting suggestion. Follow a creative spark.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative development with a shared financial venture could surprise. Prioritize practicalities and keep the ball in play. Collaborate with your team for extra gold.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration unfolds naturally. Discuss a shared passion. Streamline routines and change direction intuitively. Adapt to unexpected opportunities for romance, love and partnership.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping with physical action. Practice builds strength and endurance. Exercise energizes and recharges. Prioritize healthy moves. Nurture yourself with goodness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and choose fun with family. Discover hidden beauty, fascination and romance. Support and be supported. Play games and share passions. Love wins.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stay home and get into household arts and crafts. Bake something delicious. Clean, sort and decorate. Beautify your space and enjoy domestic comforts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever and charming. Don’t keep pushing against a brick wall, though. Wait and observe. There’s an easier way around. Patience is required.