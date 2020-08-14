Today’s Birthday (08/14/20). You’re especially energized this year. Health and fitness thrive with consistent practice and care. Revise your professional strategies for new markets. Summer visions and dreams inspire powerful physical action. Community obstacles this winter motivate renewed appreciation for family, romance and fun. Love provides a guiding light.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick to tested domestic routines. Home is where your heart is; take care of household chores and focus on family. Savor spontaneous sweetness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study and practice. Learn about a fascinating subject. Collect relevant data and notice patterns. Make bold discoveries that rock your world. Network, connect and share.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover a profitable opportunity. Focus on short-term financial objectives. Allow an insider advantage. Put together a win-win deal. Make sure the numbers balance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with luxuries like hot water, bubbles and chocolate. Nurture mind, body and spirit with favorite rituals. Celebrate small miracles and hidden beauty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow and consider what’s most important. Ramble down memory lane. Review and update long-range planning. Start from a point of balance. Do what you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Schedule time with friends. Connect and find out the latest. Share ideas and information. Old passions get rekindled. You’re especially charming when you’re inspired.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on short-term priorities. Adapt for new markets and needs. Simplify. Grow toward the light. Adjust strategies to take advantage of unforeseen opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory. Explore educational opportunities newly revealed by recent changes. Make long-distance connections. Study new communities and cultures. Keep your objective in mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared venture. Monitor numbers and discover easy ways to save. Work out short-term cash flow strategies. Your greatest strength is love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner to adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Make beauty a priority. Treat each other with kindness. Indulge in nostalgic reflection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus to balance your work and health. Provide excellent service while nurturing your own wellness and vitality. Exercise and natural connection recharge you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun. Light candles for romantic ambiance. Enjoy the company of your inner circle. Harmonize and mess around. Create works of beauty. Share your heart.