Today’s Birthday (08/20/20). Expand physical skills, performance and vitality this year. Win through disciplined practices and routines. Adapt to market obstacles. Summer dreams and possibilities energize action for health and work. Barriers challenge your social life this winter, prompting intimacy, family fun and romance. Pull together for shared strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Gamble? Not today. Choose stability over illusion, especially with health and work. Your chances of winning improve. Follow your heart. Discipline and experience matter.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies prove flimsy. Stick to basic rules and guidelines. Have fun while practicing your creativity, arts and passion. Express what’s in your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your domestic reality may not match the idealized version or dream. Clean house, declutter and organize, for long-term improvements and family benefits. Get cooking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Traffic, transportation and news flow more freely now. Avoid distractions or silly arguments over abstractions. Hunt for a lucky break and find one.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make sure what your client wants before trying to provide it. Stick to fundamentals and cut frills. Persuade with a clear case and positive attitude.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine the steps to realize a long-held personal vision. Uncertainty and fog obscure the road ahead. Plot your personal course. Make a practical move.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence. Keep your objective in mind. Go for substance over symbolism. Private productivity flowers in peaceful settings. Organize and plan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Ambiguities and vagueness abound. Aim for clarity with public and social interactions. Share resources, and let others know what’s needed. Find solutions in your network.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resist the temptation to spend on unnecessary stuff. It’s not a good time to gamble. Find opportunities hiding underneath changes. Consider long-term career potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Investigate a curiosity. Ephemeral fantasies fade in broad daylight. Study and explore uncharted terrain. Learn new tricks to add to your bag. Listen and observe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discipline with basics produces solid results. Don’t invest in a fantasy. Stick to reliable income sources. Coordinate with your team. Play your part.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic fantasies dissipate upon inspection. Focus on practical collaboration. Help each other manage basic responsibilities. Provide and rely upon mutual support. Build together.