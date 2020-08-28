Today’s Birthday (08/28/20). You’re especially creative, charismatic and fun this year. Disciplined action gets results. Consider partnership dreams. Community advocacy and collaboration wins satisfying results this summer, before you discover new romantic solutions. Make a professional improvement this winter, before a sweet home and family phase. Prioritize love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore workspace options. Run with a clever idea and it could take off. Take advantage of a lucky professional opportunity. Dreams can come true.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Have a meaningful conversation. Articulate a dream and it travels further. An educational opportunity requires discipline and dedication for long-term reward.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your own score with shared financial matters. Fortune follows applied collaborative efforts. Work together for solid accomplishments. Get the whole gang to help.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with your partner to determine best options. A lucky break is worth pursuing. Consider pros and cons. Listen to your heart. Conversation generates possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical performance could exceed your expectations. Maintain healthy practices. What you’re doing is working, and it offers long-term benefits. Listen to intuition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative passion projects (including romance, fun and games) flower anew. Talk about a brilliant idea and determine your course. Collaborate with someone beloved.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss a domestic dream with family and housemates. What would it take? Sketch ideas, fantasies and possibilities. Choose one to pursue first. Brainstorming produces solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Launch creative works and sign contracts. Words come together naturally. Strengthen foundational elements. News and transportation flow quickly. Get the word out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Generate lucrative deals and agreements in conversation. Get terms in writing. Check the fine print. Good luck follows disciplined actions. Long-term benefits are possible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A dream inspires you. Find a private spot to plan. Organize and plot your course. Imagine how things could be. What would need to happen?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your social circle. You can get what you need. Resources flow through communication. A dreamy opportunity is worth grabbing. Share community support.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Coordination proves essential at work. A professional project has lasting potential. Get your dream team into action. Long-term benefits flow through disciplined collaboration.