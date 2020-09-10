Today’s Birthday (09/10/20). Your heart guides you this year. Patience, perseverance and faithful action win the prize. Your educational journey takes an unexpected twist. Industrial or market shifts require winter adaption, motivating a flowering domestic period. Make home improvements this summer, before your career launches. Love illuminates your path.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay focused to avoid hidden dangers. Find ways to reduce risk and expense. Stick to practical priorities. Keep written records. Secure the ground taken.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks your income stream. You can see what isn’t working. Stand for your commitments. Don’t get sidetracked. Look for and discover opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You may feel sensitive. Personal dreams could seem distant or blocked. Focus on short-term objectives and stay in action for satisfying results. Enjoy sweet moments.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Make plans for later. Avoid risk or trouble and lay low. Music soothes an emotional charge. Clean, sort and organize. Consider what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help. Share emotional support with changes. Dreams could seem far away. Collaborate for common goals. Strengthen community bonds and connections.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to look for another route when one road gets blocked. You can’t do everything. Fact and fantasy clash. Stay calm and carry on.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel obstacles abound. Stick to practical objectives. Don’t lose what you’ve got. Avoid risk. Take on projects and complete them. Make plans for later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Shared financial goals could face a challenge. Stay in communication. Talk it over. Find practical solutions for short-term objectives. Pull together. Support each other.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and compromise around an obstacle. Postpone travel. Two heads are better than one. Handle the basics first. Strengthen infrastructures. Update schedules and plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Balance a busy day to support health, energy and vitality. Exercise, beauty and nature energize you. Old assumptions get challenged. Nurture and nourish yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Ease up on imaginative suggestions and take small practical steps to advance a passion project. Enjoy familiar games, sports and arts. Amplify love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Your domestic fantasies may not match reality. Let go of the small stuff. Avoid risk or expense; find simple solutions to support household harmony.