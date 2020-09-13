Today’s Birthday (09/13/20). Fortune favors matters of the heart this year. Develop passion projects with disciplined efforts. Make unexpected discoveries. Redirect your career this winter for a domestic renovation phase to benefit family. Make adjustments at home next summer, as professional opportunities bloom and grow. Love is your superpower.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to enjoy yourself despite challenges. Lay low. Games, creative projects, sports and puzzles offer diversion. Share something sweet with someone you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Practical demands control the outcome of a domestic project. Wait to see what develops and pay attention. Observe the dynamics. Slow down and listen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Gather information and data. Study a subject of fascination and use what you’re learning to advance your own creative ambitions. Follow a passion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical expenditures. Profitable opportunities beckon; make plans and preparations. Estimate and make budgets. Visualize the prize, and then go get it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself today. You’ve been through a lot. Pamper yourself with your favorite rituals and small luxuries like hot water. Focus on love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Choose privacy over more Zoom calls, when possible. Recharge with peace and quiet. Make simple, short-term plans. Clean and organize. Meditate on love and gratitude.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect to go over team strategies. Resist the temptation for a temporary fix. Avoid getting irritated or attached. Stay respectful. Provide support and ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Align your career closer your heart. What do you love doing? Practice your arts. Contribute to a larger conversation. What would you do even if unpaid?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Planning goes a long way. Prepare and consider backups, just in case. Monitor conditions and stay flexible. Study the situation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Financial opportunities develop with care and tending. Collaborate to advance farther. Do the homework to research before making important decisions. Get on the same page.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and share the load. Listen to your partner and bear witness. What’s easy for one isn’t always for another. Support each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and work. Avoid burnout by getting out in nature. A walk outside clears your head. Make harmony one of your goals.