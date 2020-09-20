Today’s Birthday (09/20/20). This year illuminates matters of the heart. Discover new love levels through faithful practice and play. Uncertainty disrupts education and travel. Winter professional detours lead to domestic renovations and family fun. Switch things around at home next summer, before an exciting career boost. Foster passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your focus on shared resources to take advantage of an opportunity with long-term benefit. Harmony requires effort. Add some glamour, humor and compassion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership grows stronger through adversity. Pull together to navigate unexpected circumstances. Rely on each other. Harmony may require effort. Support and be supported.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Maintain physical routines and practices for energy to weather uncharted waters. Keep forward momentum, despite setbacks or breakdowns. Strengthen your health and work.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with loved ones. Challenges could interrupt romance or creativity. Support each other around tight corners or difficulties. Deepen long-term bonds for mutual gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Make a practical upgrade to manage a breakdown. Balance work with fun. Share the load and the feast.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the latest developments. Changes keep coming. What you’re creating now can have long-term benefit. Invent and share solutions, possibilities and opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Sometimes it seems like two steps ahead, one back. Maintain forward momentum for long-term gain. Consider all possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Things could seem shaky. Get help building a dream. Let your creative imagination run wild. A personal project has long-term benefits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Step back from chaos or noise. Soothe sensitive nerves with chamomile and lemon, peaceful settings and private contemplation. Organize, review and plot.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Social situations seem uncertain. Avoid controversy or impetuous moves. Leave nothing to chance. Learn from others. Share resources, compassion and useful tricks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge leads you through twists and changes. What you’re learning is building long-term resiliency. Imagine and consider potential solutions for long-term growth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance when conditions allow. Studies, travel and exploration reveal barriers. Logistics require greater consideration. Make a long-distance connection. Enjoy fresh air and sunshine.