Today’s Birthday (10/26/20). Expand through communication this year. Disciplined efforts grow strong connections and satisfying results. Navigating joint cash flow changes this winter leads to a lucrative boom. Stay flexible with market shifts next summer, before a collaborative venture strikes gold. Creative and artistic projects feed your spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and review priorities. Avoid travel or fuss. Wait on big decisions or expenses. You don’t have the full picture yet. Imagine enticing options.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends. Collaborate and participate with a shared venture or community project. Play your part to generate results that benefit everyone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge at work. Align words and actions to advance a professional assignment. Get support from talented friends and colleagues. Grab an enticing opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication and transportation channels flow more freely. Study and investigate new terrain. Choose your path carefully, and avoid common pitfalls. Explore.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial actions and deals made now can have long-term benefit. Make payments and send invoices. Negotiate and transfer. Handle the logistics for shared accounts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss strategy with your partner. Coordinate and choose roles and responsibilities. Imagine the overall desired results, and then work out the details. Reinforce foundational elements.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor fresh air and sunshine. Healthy routines and practices generate energy and growing strength. Nurture your health with good food, exercise and rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Loving connections soothe and nurture everyone involved. Share them with family, your sweetheart and inner circle. Focus on acts of kindness and generosity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Align words and actions. Work it out with family to determine priorities. Plan and coordinate your moves.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Speak out for what you love. Share resources, information and solutions. Accept encouragement and craft your words to motivate and inspire positive action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your words and actions can get profitable, especially today. Wheel and deal. Buy and sell. You can see opportunities ripening. Grab the low-hanging fruit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. Determine your course and go. Speak from your heart. Share your dream and invite contribution, participation and collaboration.