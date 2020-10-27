Today’s Birthday (10/27/20). Express and share your message this year. Strengthen connections through consistent communications and project discipline. Resolve family financial challenges this winter, taking advantage of an income rise. Summer changes affect your income sources, before your collaboration hits pay dirt. Creative work energizes, satisfies and inspires.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships thrive over the next month, with both Venus and Mercury entering Libra today. Network and grow creative collaborations and connections. Kindle some romance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your health, vitality and labors enter a high-performance zone, with both Mercury retrograde and Venus in Libra. Invest your heart into your work to grow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially creative, attractive and charming, with Venus and Mercury retrograde in Libra. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Discover extraordinary beauty. Express your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects take beautiful shape, with both Mercury retrograde and Venus entering Libra for a month. Family collaboration and communication come together naturally.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Satisfy your insatiable curiosity. Learn voraciously, with Venus and Mercury both in Libra this month. Study seems fun and exciting. Communicate your perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in Libra. Harvest what you’ve planted and grown. Network, market and share.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially irresistible and charming, with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in your sign for the next month. Share your brilliant and creative ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful reflection, meditation and introspection this month, with Mercury retrograde and Venus in Libra. Organize and plan. Practice soothing rituals and nurture yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions. Consensus comes easier. Group and community participation pay off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is rising. Professional doors open this month, with both Mercury retrograde and Venus in Libra. Talk about the work you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore new terrain, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Teach, study and learn. An educational adventure presents another view for what might be possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Find ways to increase shared assets. The next month favors generating and saving money, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Collaborate for mutual benefit.