Today’s Birthday (11/06/20). Fortune follows creative expression this year. Connect regularly for shared strength. Redirect collaborative efforts to new markets this winter, inspiring positive personal cash flow. Save for extra summer expenses, motivating you and your partner into lucrative action. Communication opens unexpected doors. Talk about what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could get delayed or blocked. Handle practical matters. Avoid provoking jealousies, misunderstandings or controversy. Ignore rumors or gossip. Relax after managing what’s needed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on household matters. Make repairs and handle breakdowns. Do what needs to be done to navigate a family challenge. Reward helpers with something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get distracted by a heckler. Focus on the job at hand. Don’t react without thinking. Consequences could last. Edit your words carefully. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Others demand quick action. Confirm intuition with data. Handle financial responsibilities and avoid discussion. Stay practical and imagine holding the prize you seek.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Advance a personal project quietly. Don’t believe everything you hear. Stay flexible with changes. If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Step back from chaos, confusion or overstimulation. Find a quiet place for peaceful productivity. Let the controversies rage on without you. Rest and recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Advance a team project without fuss or extra meetings. Distractions abound and tempers could get short. Avoid financial discussions. Keep a low profile.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Handle practical details to keep the ball in play. A test or challenge has your focus. Budget carefully. You’re gaining influence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Travel may seem inviting, yet roadblocks abound. Don’t throw your money around. Avoid confusion or hassle by planning carefully. Study your options. Find clever alternatives.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on the job at hand. Anticipate resistance and avoid financial conversations. Misunderstandings arise easily. Manage obligations and responsibilities without antagonizing anyone. Prioritize collaboration.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The person yelling loudest isn’t always right. Determining blame misses the point. Focus on shared commitments, interests and love. Cool down and start over.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health, vitality and wellness, despite challenges. Keep a low profile and avoid controversy. Focus on work, fitness and relaxation. Let stress go.