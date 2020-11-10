Today’s Birthday (11/10/20). Connect and share to thrive this year. Write and create with consistent, disciplined action. Jump a collaborative financial hurdle this winter, before new silver flows. Plan and prepare for extra summer expenses, before your shared venture pulls in a lucrative harvest. Communication opens new doors.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize a lucrative collaboration. Discuss finances and make determinations with your partner over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Make future plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your partner. Compromise comes easily, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Share the load. Enjoy romantic banter and flirtation. Discuss passions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home entices. Talk about health, vitality and work to grow, with Mercury in Scorpio. Communication benefits your physical well-being. Walk outside and explore your neighborhood.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your thoughts turn toward fun and romance, with Mercury in Scorpio. It’s easier to express yourself. You’re exceptionally creative for the next three weeks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Confine intimate conversations behind closed doors. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Scorpio. Discuss possibilities with family. Communicate and share some domestic bliss.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Go ahead and express yourself. Your creativity and communications skills reawaken, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Get into personal passion projects.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider upcoming plans. New income sources arise through networking and communications over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Promotion and marketing can flower.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your team. For about three weeks, it’s easier to make personal decisions, with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent yourself and share your vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Commune with your inner muse now that Mercury enters Scorpio for three weeks. Write and modify plans, reports and research projects. Organize and plan.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — For about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio, team projects go well. Communication oils the machinery. Grow and strengthen your networks. Accomplish more together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Explore career possibilities. Benefit through professional communications over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Discuss your dream position. Collaborate to realize possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel, education and discovery especially beckons over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Renew old bonds and traditions. Plan adventures. Discuss logistics and make reservations.