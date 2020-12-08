Today’s Birthday (12/08/20). Discover lucrative ventures this year. Steady attention and dedicated efforts win golden reward. Make your home dreamy for family. Surmount a challenge with your partner this winter, before a personal triumph. Changing your direction next summer reveals romantic partnership breakthroughs. Steadily save and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Accept an offer of assistance. Creative collaboration blossoms with communication. You can see what your partner needs. Avoid silly arguments. Focus on shared commitments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to navigate potential pitfalls or obstacles. Avoid accidents with a careful review of physical conditions. Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple fun. Reaffirm commitments and do what’s best for family. Put romantic fantasies on hold for now and take care of the basics.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on family solutions. Upgrade household communications. Make repairs to keep domestic systems functioning. Research options and potential purchases carefully. Authorize improvements.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a favorite subject. Catch up on the reading. Do the homework. Avoid misunderstandings. Ask questions and consider all options. Simplify and clarify.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wheel and deal. Bargain and negotiate terms. Prepare your pitch and deliver it. Coordinate the details. Conditions favor communication over action. Make lucrative plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Talk about your dreams, visions and aspirations. Make personal plans for later implementation. Make positive connections. Discuss new possibilities and set priorities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Organize your thoughts. Clean and sort as you plan and prepare. Creative projects flourish. Recharge your spirit with a walk in nature. Privacy suits your mood.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends and allies. Coordinate and collaborate for greater efficiency and more fun. Social communications can benefit your business. Get the word out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance a professional challenge through communication, rather than action. Take notes, write and plan. Research before spending. Put in backstage preparation for later reveal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get engaged in study and research. You’re discovering new pieces to a puzzle. Avoid risky travel conditions. Make long-distance connections without leaving home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for shared gain. Don’t ignore fears; use them to prepare for potential pitfalls. Review backup plans, insurance and account balances. Guard against technical glitches.