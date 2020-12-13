Today’s Birthday (12/13/20). You’re in a profitable groove this year. Diligent efforts get valuable results. Get cozy at home. A personal win this winter is worth celebrating. Resolve your own summer challenges before a romantic partnership grows to new heights. Stash silver for the future you’re building.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Educational opportunities flower. Travel beckons, but take care. Monitor conditions. Stick to practical priorities. Prepare for later explorations. Lay the groundwork for incredible discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets, charts and spreadsheets. Review financial data to plan for growth and avoid risk or expense. Set backup plans and exit strategies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner. Secrets get revealed; communication makes a difference. Love deepens with a shared challenge. Discuss practical options and solutions together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Protect your own mental, spiritual and physical health with steady routines. Hidden truths get revealed. Come to a deeper understanding.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic fantasies dissipate to reveal mundane realities. That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Play the ace you’ve been holding. Reconnect with someone you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Working at home gets profitable. Connect with nature. Savor time with family and pets. Cook up something comforting. Ignore a mess for now. Enjoy extra bubbles.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen and clarify. A communications breakdown would thwart your intentions. Inhibit fantasies or conspiracy theories. Share facts from reliable sources. Talking relieves confusion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial priorities. Vague offers or foggy potential deals clarify into yes or no. You can see previously hidden factors. Invest in infrastructure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong, confident and creative. Illusions and mirages evaporate. Step into self-acceptance and compassion. Invent a motivating sense of purpose. Nurture yourself with kindness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Put down roots. Deception gets revealed. Adjust plans to adapt for changes. Draw upon hidden resources. New information dispels old fears. Keep confidences.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on a creative project. Hidden truths get revealed. Resist mediocrity. Aim for excellence. Others ask your advice. A humble attitude serves you well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Abandon an old fear. Prioritize budgetary basics. Ignore risky business, rumors or lies. Assuage doubts with factual data from reliable sources.