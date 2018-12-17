One person was in custody and another was taken to the hospital following a collision in northwest Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 20th and Ottawa streets.

An 18-year-old man allegedly failed to yield while driving east Ottawa Street in a Honda Accord. The car collided with a northbound Acura MDX, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The 18-year-old man allegedly fled the scene on foot. He was located nearby at the home of a relative and placed under arrest, Nicodemus said.

The 49-year-old woman who was driving the Acura MDX was taken to the hospital to be examined.