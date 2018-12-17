With only one likely nominee, a Republican convention to fill a vacancy on the Leavenworth County Commission probably won't take very long.

“It should be pretty quick,” said Rett Rogers, chairman of the Leavenworth County Republican Party.

Republicans will gather Monday evening in Leavenworth to pick someone to fill a vacant seat on the commission.

The special convention is not open to the general public.

The vacancy was created by last month’s resignation of Commissioner Louis Klemp.

Klemp, a Republican, represented the 2nd District.

Under state law, Republican precinct committee men and women from the 2nd District will select the person who will fill the vacancy.

At the time of Klemp’s resignation, Vicky Kaaz already had been elected to succeed him as the commissioner from the 2nd District. Kaaz, who also is a Republican, currently is scheduled to take office in January. But she can begin serving on the commission earlier if she is appointed to fill the vacancy.

Kaaz said she is willing to accept the appointment and take her seat on the commission this month.

Republicans could choose someone else to fill the vacancy until Kaaz takes office in January. But Rogers said he has not heard anyone else express interest in the vacancy.

“As far I know, the only nominee we have is Vicky,” he said.

Current county commissioners are looking to Kaaz to help determine new district boundaries.

Last month, voters approved the expansion of the County Commission from three districts to five.

The current commissioners have been trying to establish boundaries for five districts in preparation for the expansion. But with Klemp’s resignation, the commission is down to only two members for the time being.

And current Commissioners Bob Holland and Doug Smith have been unable to reach an agreement about the new boundaries.

This means Kaaz could end up casting a tie-breaking vote on the issue later this month.

