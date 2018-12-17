Leavenworth County residents may have noticed some new vehicles in the Sheriff’s Office fleet.

The Sheriff’s Office has started using three pickup trucks.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office benefits from having the four-wheel drive capabilities of the trucks.

Leavenworth is about 470 square miles, and deputies often have to travel through rural areas. Sometimes, they have to drive off of roadways into fields.

The Sheriff’s Office already has sports utility vehicles in its fleet.

Sherley said the pickup trucks also will come in handy for hauling trailers used by the Sheriff’s Office.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management, which is now a division of the Sheriff’s Office, also uses several trailers. And Sherley said having the trucks in the fleet will help with deploying these trailers.

Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office purchased the pickup trucks after the Ford Motor Co. offered a pursuit-rated F-150 pickup with a police package for the first time.

“We wanted to utilize those in the field,” he said.

He said the pickup trucks are being used by supervisors.

The trucks sport a new graphic design for Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

“The sheriff designed that this year,” Sherley said.

