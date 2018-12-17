Shoppers have less than two weeks to find Christmas gifts for their loved ones. And retailers likely are busy.

The National Retail Federation predicted that holiday sales in the United States will increase this year by 4.3-4.8 percent.

Holiday sales in 2017 totaled $687.87 billion. In a forecast released in October, the NRF predicted sales this year will total between $717.45 billion and $720.89 billion.

Survey results also released by the NRF indicate a consumer plans to spend an average of $1,007.24 during this year’s holiday season. Of that amount, each consumer plans to spend on average $637.67 for gifts, $215.04 for non-gift items such as food, greeting cards and decorations, and $154.53 for items that are not intended as gifts but are purchased while on sale or through other promotions.

Fifty-five percent of the people surveyed indicated they planned to make at least some purchases online. Fifty-five percent of the people surveyed also indicated they would shop at department stores. Fifty-one percent of the people surveyed planned to shop at discount stores, and 23 percent planned to shop at local and small businesses.

A number of businesses in downtown Leavenworth have been staying open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays during the Christmas shopping season.

The survey released by the NRF also provided information about what people would like to receive as gifts this year. Gift cards and gift certificates were the most popular response with 60 percent of the people surveyed indicating they would like to receive these items.

Clothing and accessories came in second with 53 percent of the people surveyed also indicating they would like to receive these items.

