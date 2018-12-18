A man facing a felony animal cruelty charge in Leavenworth did not show up for court last week, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to court records.

Lemuel D. Hunter Jr., who previously had been released on bond, was scheduled to appear Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for a pretrial hearing. Court records indicate Hunter's attorney was present, but the defendant did not appear. The judge issued what is known as a bench warrant, which authorizes the arrest of the defendant.

Hunter, 58, is charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly abusing a dog Feb. 19 in Leavenworth. Hunter is accused of burning the dog with a propane torch.

District Judge Michael Gibbens previously had scheduled a trial in the case for Jan. 14. But the trial was canceled after the defendant did not appear in court Friday, according to court records.