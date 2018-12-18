The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage at a Leavenworth residence remains under investigation, a Fire Department spokesman.

The fire was reported at 4:37 a.m. Saturday at 1418 Western St. No injuries were reported.

Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department, said a detached garage at this location had been pretty much consumed by flames when firefighters arrived.

Heat from the fire damaged the siding of two nearby houses.

DeMaranville said the fire also resulted in a temporary loss of power to nearby homes when an antenna pole fell and shorted out a power line.

"The garage was a total loss," he said.

He said there was no vehicle inside the garage at the time of the fire. But the garage contained car parts and miscellaneous yard equipment.