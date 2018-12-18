When asked where she planned to display a battlefield cross honoring her son, Diana Pitts initially thought she would place it in the Leavenworth veterans memorial.

When asked where she planned to display a battlefield cross honoring her son, Diana Pitts initially thought she would place it in the Leavenworth veterans memorial.

But at that time, there was no such memorial.

"So that started the ball rolling," Pitts said.

She spoke Monday at a rededication ceremony for the Leavenworth Military Memorial.

Pitts served as chairwoman for a group that raised funds for the memorial, which is located near the main entrance of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center, 4101 S. Fourth St. The committee started its fundraising efforts 10 years ago.

The memorial originally was dedicated in 2013. But Monday's rededication followed the completion of a second phase.

The second phase resulted in the installation of several additional granite pieces as well as a sign explaining the history of the memorial.

Pitts said the sign was installed at the site about a week ago.

"That was the last piece that went in," she said.

Pitts's son, Cpl. David Unger, was killed Oct. 17, 2006, while serving in Iraq.

A battlefield cross honoring her son is part of the memorial. The battlefield cross is a monument that depicts empty combat boots, a rifle and helmet.

The Leavenworth Military Memorial features several other battlefield crosses that honor other service members.

Lynn Rolf III, director of programs for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, called the Leavenworth Military Memorial "a little piece of hallowed ground."

Speaking during Monday's ceremony, Rolf acknowledged there is a statue of a World War I doughboy soldier at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. But he said the community "didn't have anything for veterans in general" before the Leavenworth Military Memorial was created.

Rolf encouraged people to spread the word about the Leavenworth Military Memorial to get people to visit it.

"Keep talking about this," he said.

During the ceremony, Pitts presented a check to representatives of the Leavenworth VFW Post 56 with a check for $14,782.

She said the money represents the funds leftover from the fundraising efforts for the Leavenworth Military Memorial. The money was donated to the VFW post to be used for the VFW Memorial Park in Leavenworth.

The park is located behind VFW Post 56, 523 Cherokee St., in downtown Leavenworth.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR