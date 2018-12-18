A motions hearing has been scheduled in the case of a Leavenworth man who is accused of battering his infant son, according to court records.

The pretrial motions hearing in the case of Robert F. Green is scheduled for Jan. 16. The hearing date was selected Friday during a pretrial conference.

Green, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 20 and Sept. 5 in Leavenworth while Green’s son was left in the defendant's care.

The case is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 11 in Leavenworth County District Court.