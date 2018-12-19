The Leavenworth City Commission has approved a pay raise for the city manager.

Commissioners approved a 2 percent merit pay increase for City Manager Paul Kramer when they met Tuesday. The pay raise was effective the day of the meeting.

The pay raise increases Kramer's annual salary to $137,123, according to Human Resources Director Lona Lanter.

The pay increase was approved by vote of 4-0. Commissioner Larry Dedeke was absent.

The vote came after commissioners met behind closed doors in executive session for about 25 minutes to discuss an annual performance review of the city manager.

Kramer has been the city manager since 2015.

In October, commissioners approved a new three-year contract for the city manager. But commissioners did not address a salary increase at that time.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved the renewal of an insurance package with OneBeacon Insurance Group.

The package provides insurance coverage for things such as city property and liability.

The policy's premium for 2019 is $425,145, an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

Mike Reilly, who acted as an insurance broker, said that when the city renewed an insurance package in 2017, OneBeacon offered a three-year rate guarantee. But this rate guarantee came with conditions.

He said the city was unable to meet a loss ratio benchmark in 2017, so the three-year rate guarantee did not apply when renewing insurance for next year.

Reilly blamed an increased loss ratio in 2017 on a reserve that was created for a claim related to an officer-involved shooting.

"It's pending," he said.

Commissioners do not plan to meet next week because of the Christmas holiday.

Mayor Mark Preisinger said commissioners will not meet again until Jan. 8.

